The 43-year-old athlete Waldonilton de Andrade Reis died on Thursday, the 23rd, days after swallowing a bee while cycling on the edge of Ponta Negra, in Manaus.

Waldonilton was two-time North-Northeast rowing champion for Clube do Remo, in Pará. The incident occurred in the early morning of March 6, when the athlete was leading a team of cyclists on the edge. The family complains of the lack of immediate medical attention. After Waldonilton swallowed the bee, he started to feel sick, family members say that Samu was called, but it took a while to arrive.

Family members pointed out that the space where the cyclist used to train is very popular for leisure activities and high-performance sports in Manaus, but there is no medical support on site.

“There was no help, no health center, no hospital close by. The most they had was a Fire Department base that didn’t have a doctor on duty”, said Rosilene Reis, the athlete’s sister.

The athlete’s sister also said that after people were desperate to try to help, a sergeant from the Fire Department arrived at the place where Waldonilton was and managed to revive him.

He was then taken to the nearest health unit, the Joventina Dias Emergency Service (SPA), which is 8.4 km from the incident site, in the Compensa neighborhood, West Zone. From there, the athlete was sent to the Delphina Aziz Hospital and Emergency Room, in the North Zone, where there was an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) available for him, according to the family.

In the first days of hospitalization, Waldonilton had to undergo a battery of tests that indicated that he still had life. Until on March 23, the athlete showed no more vital signs.

“The doctors told us that the brain can stay up to three minutes without oxygen. If there had been adequate care, a doctor, a fireman, or else a health center, someone could have revived my brother. But as he spent more than three minutes, it took time to be taken to Joventina, he couldn’t take it. No person could take it, ”he lamented.