Athlete collapses when he was the leader of the New York marathon, video

the brazilian Daniel Do Nascimento He collapsed this Sunday when he was leading the New York marathon about 15 kilometers from the finish line.

Do Nacimento, 24 years old, made his debut in this race and had escaped alone in the first bars.

The Brazilian stopped, took a few steps and fell to the ground, where he was attended to by race personnel.

Before his fall he had stopped once and showed clear signs of exhaustion, though he started again until his body stopped responding.

Daniel Do Nascimento collapses in the New York marathon.

Do Nascimento who set his best time last April in the Seoul marathon (2h4:51), in which he came in third position, was immediately overtaken by the Kenyan Evans Chebet who followed closely behind.

Evans Chebet, the winner of the competition

Chebet won the title in New York and completed a sweep of athletes from the African country in the six major events on the 2022 world calendar.

Kenya also achieved a double on Sunday in New York with victory in the women’s race by Sharon Lokedi, the eighth participant in history, male or female, to win on her debut.

With Efe and AFP

