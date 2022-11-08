Athlete collapses when he was the leader of the New York marathon, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Daniel do Nascimento
Daniel do Nascimento
Brazilian Daniel do Nascimento couldn’t keep up with the pace of the competition.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 07, 2022, 09:15 PM
the brazilian Daniel Do Nascimento He collapsed this Sunday when he was leading the New York marathon about 15 kilometers from the finish line.
Do Nacimento, 24 years old, made his debut in this race and had escaped alone in the first bars.
The Brazilian stopped, took a few steps and fell to the ground, where he was attended to by race personnel.
Before his fall he had stopped once and showed clear signs of exhaustion, though he started again until his body stopped responding.
🏃♂️ ELITE SPORTSMEN 🏃♂️
Daniel Do Nascimento collapses in the New York marathon. Another elite athlete… and how many? pic.twitter.com/MHOgi8ZZLE
— Polityzen (@Polityzen) November 6, 2022
Do Nascimento who set his best time last April in the Seoul marathon (2h4:51), in which he came in third position, was immediately overtaken by the Kenyan Evans Chebet who followed closely behind.
Evans Chebet, the winner of the competition
Chebet won the title in New York and completed a sweep of athletes from the African country in the six major events on the 2022 world calendar.
Kenya also achieved a double on Sunday in New York with victory in the women’s race by Sharon Lokedi, the eighth participant in history, male or female, to win on her debut.
SPORTS
With Efe and AFP
More sports news
November 07, 2022, 09:15 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Athlete #collapses #leader #York #marathon #video
Leave a Reply