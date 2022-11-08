Wednesday, November 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athlete collapses when he was the leader of the New York marathon, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Daniel do Nascimento

Daniel do Nascimento

Daniel do Nascimento

Brazilian Daniel do Nascimento couldn’t keep up with the pace of the competition.

the brazilian Daniel Do Nascimento He collapsed this Sunday when he was leading the New York marathon about 15 kilometers from the finish line.

Do Nacimento, 24 years old, made his debut in this race and had escaped alone in the first bars.

See also  Sports programming for this Wednesday, May 18

The Brazilian stopped, took a few steps and fell to the ground, where he was attended to by race personnel.

Before his fall he had stopped once and showed clear signs of exhaustion, though he started again until his body stopped responding.

Do Nascimento who set his best time last April in the Seoul marathon (2h4:51), in which he came in third position, was immediately overtaken by the Kenyan Evans Chebet who followed closely behind.

Evans Chebet, the winner of the competition

Chebet won the title in New York and completed a sweep of athletes from the African country in the six major events on the 2022 world calendar.

Kenya also achieved a double on Sunday in New York with victory in the women’s race by Sharon Lokedi, the eighth participant in history, male or female, to win on her debut.

See also  Montella's recipe: "Happy for Mario, it's as if they called me"

SPORTS
With Efe and AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Athlete #collapses #leader #York #marathon #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

They present new electric units of the CDMX Metrobus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended