LEADVILLE, Colorado — After running 60 miles through snow, up steep, root-ridden switchbacks, Courtney Dauwalter entered what she calls her pain cave. For the next 40 miles of the 100-mile Western States Endurance Race through California’s Sierra Nevada, she imagined that she was holding a chisel and removing the most extreme points of her pain, while she concentrated on every step she took. By the time she crossed the finish line, in 15 hours, 29 minutes and 33 seconds, she had shattered the women’s record by more than an hour.

To put Dauwalter’s time in perspective, he would have won the Western States men’s division — arguably the most competitive 100-mile race in the world — every year from 1978 to 2009.

Dauwalter is one of the most colorful characters in ultrarunning. She is known for her love of candy, nachos, and beer, as well as her baggy shorts and vivid road hallucinations, illustrated on hats and T-shirts. In the last 10 years, she has won more than 50 races of 30 miles or longer. Winning the Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra in 2020, she ran 280 miles and hallucinated that Mickey Mouse was standing on a circus stage handing out t-shirts to people.

Now he’s done something even the most accomplished ultrarunners would consider extraordinary: winning three highly competitive 100-mile races in a single summer. Twenty days after her Western States performance, she finished first among women in the grueling Hardrock 100 in Silverton, Colorado, beating her own record by 20 minutes and placing fourth overall. On September 1, seven weeks after winning Hardrock, she won the Ultra Trail du Mont-Blanc, a brutally steep 170-kilometer race in Chamonix, France, with terrain more suitable for goats. She has won the race twice and currently holds the women’s record.

“Overall, I’m pretty tired,” said Dauwalter, whose mottos when things get tough in a race are “This is okay” and “Be brave and believe.” She said running all three races wasn’t the plan, but she just had to try. She said she was “excited to test me.”

Lanky, blonde and deeply tanned, Dauwalter, 38, believes one of the biggest evolutions in her running career has been her acceptance of the “cave of pain.” At first, she thought it was the place where she could no longer endure the suffering and she would have to stop. In fact, she abandoned the first 100-mile race she attempted in 2012 because she felt overwhelmed by pain. But as she ran more races, she began to understand that she could overcome it. She said she imagined herself wearing a helmet, wielding a chisel and “going at it with everything, trying to turn it into a pile of dust while I’m there.”

Dauwalter trains alone and doesn’t know how many kilometers she will run on any given day. His mornings usually start around 4:00 a.m. with a cup of coffee. Does about 40 minutes of strength training. By 7:00 a.m. she has already taken a trail and runs for one to five hours. She often adds a bike ride and a second run with her husband, Kevin Schmidt, a software engineer.

“I try to approach each week really open to whatever happens, so I can tune into my body and listen to it,” Dauwalter said. “If I start a week thinking it’s going to be a high-mileage week or I have all these big ideas about it, then it’s harder for me to listen to my body and really respond to what it’s telling me.” Their highest mileage weeks are usually 225 kilometers.

In 2019, he led the Western States, but had to abandon at kilometer 128 due to a leg injury. In 2021, he had stomach problems so serious at Hardrock that he couldn’t continue. Even when everything goes according to plan, random events can intervene, such as when Dauwalter had to swerve off the road to avoid a moose or lost his sight when his corneas became inflamed from road dust.

Nutrition is now a big part of your plan. A friend who works as a dietitian said Dauwalter had stomach problems on races because she didn’t consume enough calories. She now collects a plastic bag full of energy gels and snacks at each support station.

John Medinger, former editor of UltraRunning magazine, has attended every Western State since 1983. Dauwalter’s performance can’t be quantified, he said. No runner has recorded times like hers in such a variety of races—fast, steep, extraordinarily long.

“There are horse tracks and horses for tracks, but I’m not sure there’s a track that wouldn’t be good for Courtney,” he said.

By: REBECCA BYERLY