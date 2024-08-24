Lynn Williamsa soccer player who won the women’s tournament at the last Olympic Games in Paris with the United States, suffered an accident with her gold medal, which she accidentally damaged, as she herself told her followers.

The 31-year-old forward, who plays for Gotham in the US First Division, recounted in a video how she damaged the medal.

“I think it’s time to ask you the long-awaited question: How did I break my medal? How did I get the most expensive coaster in the world?” he said at the beginning.

“There was a bar holding the ribbon around my neck. Obviously, you all saw me waving the thing,” she said, and at that point she inserted images of her shaking the medal.

But that wasn’t the case. “Ironically, that’s not how it broke. I’m sure it didn’t help, but that’s not how it broke.”“I had it on my shoulder like a little bag and I was just jumping and dancing and I jumped and it just fell off. So everyone was dancing and I was walking around trying to pick up my medal off the ground,” she said.

“So it’s more unique. The little bar is gone, so I don’t know what happened. The bar came loose and fell off.”

At that point, the athlete blamed the organizers for the quality of the medal. “Like I said, shaking it probably didn’t help, but I think they should have made them better. They should have made them stronger, and honestly I can’t be blamed for that. So I don’t know if I’m going to fix it.”

Now, the player hopes that it can be replaced. “We are waiting to hear from the Olympic Committee. They said I could probably get one, I had to prove to them that it was damaged. But now we are waiting to see. If not, I honestly think it’s a funny story. I have a little gold medal that is a story.”

