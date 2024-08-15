Veracruz, Mexico.- Irving Acosta Reyes, two-time national BMX champion and former Exatlón participant, was arrested after seeing someone trying to sexually abuse a woman and ran over the alleged rapist with his truck in an attempt to save her in Boca del Río, Veracruz.

In response, groups and athletes launched a campaign on social media to demand his release.

The incident occurred this morning at the corner of Río Támesis and Río Ganges streets, in the Infonavit Las Vegas 1 neighborhood.

According to witnesses, the driver of a black and red motorcycle surprised a young woman from behind and tried to pull her by the neck into a vacant lot to sexually assault her.

Upon noticing this, Irving, who was fully identified in the area as a neighbor and former Exatlón participant, tried to support the woman, screamed, and upon noticing that the alleged attacker was fleeing, he threw the vehicle at him, which left him injured in the right leg.

Citizens called emergency numbers in order to arrest the sexual aggressor – who was caught on video masturbating in the streets before the attack -. However, he was taken to hospital and the BMX cyclist was arrested.

Neighbors demanded that State Police officers, in the presence of marines, detain the young man who defended the victim and, although they asked for him to be released, they justified that he should answer for the crimes of injuries and damage to property, since the metal curtain of a store was damaged.

Irving’s father arrived at the scene and complained to the officers about their actions against a young man who prevented a woman from being raped.

“I think that here my son acted as any citizen should do in defense of a neighbor who was being abused. Now it turns out that he is going to be arrested, the victim is now the perpetrator who was trying to assault the woman,” she reproached.

“That’s how things are, this guy won’t look up, let’s see if he’s a neighbor at least to find out where he lives,” she added in a video captured while the alleged rapist was being treated by Red Cross paramedics.

Residents said that the aggressor often walks through the area and harasses students and women of various ages; when he took off his helmet and posted his photos on social media, he was identified and accused of being a rapist.

The Veracruz feminist collective, Brujas del Mar, said that the motorcyclist, dressed today in black pants and a leather jacket, is a sexual aggressor with cases dating back to last year.

“In the Las Vegas subdivision, Boca del Río Municipality in Veracruz, complaints have been gathering since last year from women who have been able to escape attempts at sexual abuse and rape. This led to actions being taken with respect to patrols and streetlights, however, it was not enough to stop the aggressor who has been fully identified by the victims,” ​​she said.

“This area is a waiting area for public transport, so it is inevitable that young students and working women are there very early. We demand that action be taken against the aggressor who is never arrested and who has continued to stalk women in Las Vegas for over a year now, and that the young man who saved a woman today be left alone.

“It can’t be possible. If the authorities had done their job from the first report, this wouldn’t be happening! Now, for rescuing women from violence that the authorities ignore, they can arrest you? It’s unbelievable,” she said.

Residents and organizations from this and other entities demand his immediate release, that no charges be brought against him, and that the aggressor, who is currently hospitalized, be arrested and tried for his crimes. In light of this, victims are encouraged to file the corresponding complaints.

“In an act of chivalry and manliness, he helped a woman avoid being raped in Las Vegas 1. He attacked the attacker and threw him off his motorcycle. Unfortunately, the rapist hurt his leg (they haven’t told us how badly) and my uncle was taken into custody. Today, I want to ask anyone who knows him or follows him for their help. Please share your support and hope that the authorities see that he’s not a troubled kid that he just helped,” asked Irving’s niece, Denisse Leyva.