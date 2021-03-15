Karl Lagerfeld would probably turn around in his grave. Germany has been wearing a casual look for months. The sweatpants have arrived on the street. “Anyone who wears sweatpants has lost control of their life,” was Lagerfeld’s legendary sentence from 2012 in “Markus Lanz”. At least since Corona it has lost its validity.

Instead, something else happened. Athflow, the name of a newly proclaimed trend, sums up the look of fashion-conscious people these days with one keyword. You dress sporty, i.e. athletic, and at the same time look sufficiently elegant to meet your colleagues in the office in the elevator. What casual chic was in the early noughties is today – with a fashion update – Athflow.

Thick sneaker soles, loose trousers, chic coat

The profile of the sneakers is thick, the trousers fall loosely, the hoodie is perhaps made of silk, the coat over it resembles a bedspread and yet has structure. Fabrics tell stories, and they want to say: Treat yourself to the maximum, the best of two worlds, the good feeling of cocooning the loungewear in combination with the look of the more beautiful everyday clothes.



Athflow II: sneakers, lambskin vest, loose trousers, Dior bag

:



Image: Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images





The sneaker may long have dominated shoes, but from the calf up the outfit is more hybrid. Pants with an elastic waistband or drawstring are flooding the market as a neat variant of jogging pants. Sweatshirts are worn with skirts, down jackets are combined with dresses. The boundaries between sportswear and conventional fashion have thus been lifted, and that brings new freedoms with it. No cuffs, no buttons, no zipper that pinches.

Influencers show how it is done

You can see it on social media. Influencers and celebrities have been vying for attention there for months by not being photographed with a champagne glass and high heels, but in an oversize hoodie, in a down jacket, with a reusable cup for coffee in hand. If you add a chic coat, blazer or handbag, the whole thing is: very athflow.

Of course, every trend has a history. Athflow would probably not have existed without Corona, and that’s why you have to look at the past twelve months in a fast run. Sales of jogging pants rose 43 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year. That of suits, on the other hand, dropped significantly, by 58 percent. The pandemic and the associated lockdown have disrupted clothing consumption, accelerating a trend that had previously emerged.

Corona as a catalyst

Corona was at most the catalyst, not the cause of the trend towards casual clothing. Ties fell before, sneakers have been worn for a long time. Casualization has also been talked about quite often. The decisive factor, however, is that there was no other topic in the pandemic. Carl Tillessen, fashion expert at the German Fashion Institute in Cologne, is convinced that this time shaped us, that jogging pants and everything that goes with them will have a great future ahead of them: “We wore the easiest and most comfortable clothes for a year that are on the market. We won’t want to give that up again. ”For him, it is already clear:“ Casual Friday will spread over the whole week. In a year we got away from the business look. And it will not return in this form either. “

But what’s next in terms of styling? Designers and fashion experts are racking their brains over this. Can Athflow really be paired with glamor, with party dresses, in case a 1920s-style era dawns? Or will people stay in their comfort zone and express that in a fashionable way?

At Hugo Boss, only about a fifth of the group’s sales come from business suits. The first companies announce that they want to enable their employees to work from their desks at home even after Corona. Should the home office remain an option in the long term, should it become normal to work from home one or two days a week, then ties, suits and suits could soon be fashion for the museum. And silk hoodies stay current.