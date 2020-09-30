On Thursday evening the VfL Wolfsburg in the playoff game for the upcoming Europa League at AEK Athens and hopes to move into the group stage Can the Bundesliga team prevail in Greece?
We have the information about the game for you in the short overview:
The hosts go into the playoff game with a largely unknown line-up, the two strikers Marko Livaja and Nelson Oliveira and the Ukrainian central defender Chygrynskyi are still the most illustrious names. However, AEK has only lost three of the last 15 competitive games – all three against Olympiacos.
The wolves will neither find spectators in Athens nor hope for a second leg – both are obsolete due to the corona pandemic. In terms of personnel, coach Oliver Glasner has to do without Casteels and Joao Victor, both of whom were not on the plane.
Pongracic and William as well as Mbabu will also be missing. Roussillon, Steffen, Mehmedi, Schlager and Weghorst, who were only substituted against Freiburg recently, are candidates for the starting line-up because, according to Glasner, “the players are dying to get into the group stage.”
Pervan – Steffen, Guilavogui, Brooks, Roussillon – Schlager, Arnold – Paulo Otavio, Mehmedi, Brekalo – Weghorst
