ATHENS (dpa-AFX) – According to Athens’ ideas, the EU must speak about sanctions against Turkey. The Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called for this on Tuesday evening at a meeting with Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Turkey shows with its behavior that it does not really want the dialogue to overcome the disputes over energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, but rather torpedoed it, said Dendias.

Maas also expressed disappointment with the attitude taken by Turkey, which on Monday, despite other agreements, once again sent a research vessel to the Greek island of Kastelorizo. “We are extremely horrified about that,” said Maas. This action, at least for the foreseeable future, made a dialogue impossible, he added.

In the dispute over energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean, Ankara argues that various areas belong to Turkey’s continental shelf. There is a similar conflict over the island of Cyprus, off whose coast rich natural gas reserves have already been discovered. The dispute had escalated in August, but had relaxed a little in the meantime.

Germany has been trying to mediate for weeks. Maas visited Athens and Ankara in August and insisted on how dangerous the situation is. This time he decided not to visit the Turkish capital. He justified this with the current developments in the dispute between Turkey and Greece and Cyprus./axa/DP/he