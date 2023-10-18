Athens police fired tear gas at a pro-Palestinian rally near the Israeli Embassy. On the evening of Wednesday, October 18, thousands of protesters with posters and slogans for Palestinian freedom gathered near the Israeli diplomatic mission, the Greek newspaper reported Proto Theme.

According to the publication, at about 21:30, demonstrators who expressed their support for the Palestinian people gathered near the Israeli Embassy. The police used tear gas to push the protesters away from the fenced area.

Due to a rally and protest march organized by the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), Kifisias Avenue remained closed to traffic until 22:00.

Demonstrators gathered at Syntagma Square in the afternoon and began marching from there to the Israeli Embassy. According to the newspaper’s police sources, the number of demonstrators was about 10 thousand people. KKE General Secretary Dimitris Koutsoumbas took part in the march through the center of Athens, wearing the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarf. Koutsoumbas was accompanied by Palestinian Ambassador Youssef Dorhom and party MP Thanasis Pafilis.

Pafilis later made a telephone appeal to the Minister of Internal Affairs regarding the unnecessary use of tear gas by police on demonstrators near the Israeli Embassy during a march of solidarity with the Palestinian people, the portal writes. 902.gr. He called on the government to answer who gave the order to use gas and stun grenades during a peaceful demonstration near the embassy.

Mass protests in support of Palestine are taking place in other cities in Europe and beyond. On the evening of October 18, it became known about mass protests near the German Foreign Ministry building. Izvestia correspondent Vitaly Chashchukhin reported this from the scene.

On the same day, a crowd gathered near the Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, journalist Mirbek Bekbolsun Akhmad told Izvestia from the scene. He clarified that there are many doctors among the protesters.

Earlier on Wednesday it became known that Israel was forced to evacuate its diplomatic missions in Egypt and Morocco due to pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Events in the Gaza Strip led to a tense situation when the Al-Ahly Al-Maadani hospital was attacked on October 17. According to Gaza’s health ministry, most of the victims were women and children. According to the latest data, 471 people died.

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip and later announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords.

According to the latest data, more than 1.4 thousand Israelis were killed in Israel, and 3.5 thousand were injured. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave reported that the number of victims among Palestinians had reached 2.8 thousand, and another 10.9 thousand people were injured.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.