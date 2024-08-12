Large fire in the northern area of ​​Athens: thousands of civilians evacuated from Marathon and Varnavas, but also from other towns and villages. The possible cause of the fire is the extreme drought in the area

Yesterday, Sunday 11th August, a vast fire hit the area at North of Athens and the Attica region. Thousands of civilians and homes have been evacuated from the city of Marathon and from the small villages in the surrounding area, about forty kilometers from the capital. They went into action on the spot approximately 500 firefightersbeyond 150 vehicles And 29 firefighting aircraft to try to tame a fire whose flames they got up “for over 25 meters“, a spokesman for the Greek VDF told the media. Although the fire seems to have started in several villages and localities in the area of ​​Varnavas and Marathon, clouds of black smoke have reached the capital Athens. This morning, Monday 12 August, the at least 5 cities and the fire appears to be still spreading.

The thousands of people have been displacedeven though many people resisted refusing to leave their homes and, despite the approaching flames, they tried to save their belongings. In some cases, real disasters occurred disputes between residents and the police. The Greek Civil Defense communicated evacuation instructions to residents through some SMS. Two hospitalsfrom the city of Penteli, one pediatric and the other military, were evacuated and the patients were transferred to other facilities.

It seems that the fire started on the afternoon of Sunday 11th August. causes still unknownbut most likely linked to the drought. In fact, meteorologists and the Civil Protection Ministry had repeatedly warned over the weekend that, due to the extreme drought and strong winds surrounding the Aegean, even the smallest fire could turn into a large blaze in a matter of minutes. The ministry published a map showing that the highest level of fire risk It is in the region around Athens and in much of central Greece. The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis He returned to Athens on Sunday afternoon, due to the situation.