A gunman entered a shipping company in Glyfada, on the Athenian coast, and started shooting, killing three people.

A police team entered the building to locate the murderer, who was found dead, with a rifle next to him. The area has been isolated.

The perpetrator of the attack, identified as a 70-year-old Egyptian citizen, presumably a former employee of the company, entered the building and opened fire on the employees, causing the death of three people before aiming the weapon at himself.

Some sources suggest he had been fired from his position at the company. Although the police have not officially revealed the name of the company involved, it appears to be European Navigation.

«I heard the shots, I heard the first two. I headed towards the stairs to see what was going on. I saw two boys get out; they said, 'It's Aris with a gun, he's shooting.' I rushed outside, towards the garden, and went out the back door of the garage,” a witness, identified as an employee of the company, told reporters.

The victims are the sister of the shipowner Spyros Karnesi, Maria Karnesi, the CEO of the shipping company, Antonis Vlasakis, married to another sister of the shipowner, and the former captain and employee of the accounting department of the company Ilias Koukoularis. European Navigation is owned by the Karnesi family, in Athens.

The fourth victim is the man who opened fire. The identity of those killed, revealed in the Greek newspaper Proto Thema, according to which the 70-year-old Egyptian attacker was found dead in the basement of the building. He was called “Aris” but his real name was El Burai. He would have been the caretaker of the Karnesi family home in Petaliou for years.

The offender entered the company premises from the parking lot, since, despite having been fired, he still had the right of access. Upon entering, he said he was going to do the cleaning. He first went up to the mezzanine where he shot two people and then stopped on the second floor where he opened fire on the third victim.