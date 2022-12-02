Athens, attack on Susanna Schlein: the car of the councilor of the Italian embassy and sister of the Pd deputy Elly Schlein set on fire

In the night between Thursday 01 December and Friday 02 December, ad Unknown Athens set the car on fire of the councilor Susanna Schlein, n.2 of the Italian embassy in Greece. The car was completely destroyed after an explosion. This was reported in a note by the Farnesina, which “condemns in the utmost firmness the serious criminal act to the detriment of the first adviser of his family”.

Susanna Schlein was woken up by some bangs in quick succession, the note continues, the councilor immediately became aware of the attempt to set fire to a second car she owned, near which a Molotov cocktail was found with a semi-exhausted fuse. The Greek police are carrying out the necessary scientific and investigative findings. There Farnesina expresses closeness and maximum solidarity at the councilwoman Schlein and her family. The first adviser of the Italian embassy in Greece, Susanna Schlein, is the sister of Elly Schlein, a member of the Democratic Party and possible candidate for the party secretariat.

