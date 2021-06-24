The news was given by the BBC. The suspect, who risks being expelled from the Church, was accused of being involved in drug trafficking, according to Ana news agency

According to the BBC website, a priest was arrested in Athens after throwing acid on seven bishops of the Greek Orthodox Church. The police would have said it.

The attack took place on Wednesday afternoon during a disciplinary hearing against the 36-year-old priest, according to the police. Three bishops are hospitalized for burns, mostly to the face. A policeman was also transported to hospital, rushed to the rescue of the bishops.

According to local media, the bishops were meeting to discuss desecrating him – stripping him of his priesthood – after he was found in possession of 1.8 grams of cocaine in June 2018.

The priest allegedly brought “a large bottle of corrosive liquid” while a session was underway at the Petraki monastery in central Athens, according to the newspaper Ta Nea.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou condemned the attack, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke to the head of the Greek Church, the Archbishop of Athens Ieronymos II. Mitsotakis said he was “deeply sad” and assured the bishop that “the state will offer all possible medical assistance for a speedy recovery of the victims”.