The 21 members of the CasaPound Italia political movement stopped in Athens, where they landed to take part in the commemoration of Giorgos and Manolis, two Greek boys killed outside a section of Golden Dawn in 2013, are still stuck in Athens. According to what AGI has learned, Some investigations into the political nature of the group appear to be underway on members of the movement. Those arrested will be identified and then released. Among the blocked people, in addition to the president Gianluca Iannone, also Luca Marsella, spokesperson of the movement and outgoing councilor of the 10th Municipality of Rome where, in 2017, CasaPound reached 9% of the votes, a historic result for the Turtles.

Among the 21 Italians arrested in Athens there is also the president of CasaPound, Gianluca Iannone, writes Kathimerini citing the police. The same far-right organization commented on the incident via its Telegram channel. «It is unacceptable that over 20 people are arbitrarily stopped and arrested as soon as they get off a plane just for wanting to participate in the commemoration of two boys murdered in cold blood», we read on the CasaPound Italia Telegram channel.

“The police intervention was arbitrary and devoid of any sense, with a disproportionate deployment of agents and certainly this unjustified repression will not prevent us from commemorating two boys barbarically killed in cold blood”, continued the statement. CasaPound had established close ties with Golden Dawn and Iannone had met its leader Nikos Michaloliakos, currently in prison, in 2015. Furthermore, in the past, militants of the now dissolved Greek neo-Nazi party had participated in far-right rallies organized in Italy by CasaPound.