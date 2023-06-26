Monday, June 26, 2023, 3:24 p.m.



«It would have to be of Spanish roots. It is as if tomorrow a Chinese woman represents Murcia», «My goodness, she has nothing of Murcia», «she is more suitable for Miss Morocco, she does not look like a Murcian at all». These are some (unfortunately only some) racist comments received by Athenea Pérez, the young woman from Murcia who will represent the Region of Murcia in Miss Universe Spain, as a result of the interview that LA VERDAD conducted with her last week.

Dozens of people demonstrated in networks their lack of education and their racism towards the young woman because of her skin color, an argument that they used to deny, out of pleasure, that Athenea Pérez was born in Murcia. She was born here, in the capital of the Region, she grew up here, grew up here and has forged her career as a model and communicator in Murcia and Madrid. Her mother is from Equatorial Guinea and her father is from Mula. It is easy for everyone to understand, even for those who don’t feel like doing it.

Numerous regional and national media have echoed in recent days what happened after the interview in LA VERDAD, especially due to the ‘fire’ created on social networks. In response to these comments, the protagonist was blunt: «I am very sorry. I was in shock. I’ve lived here all my life. I have been born here. I am from Churra and half a muleña because of my father. It shocks me that this happens in a society with so many cultures, which for me means wealth. I love my city and I am proud to be Murcian”.

Athenea Pérez thanked the hundreds of messages of support after what happened on her social networks: «Your words make me stronger and move me. I am not going to stop until Spanish diversity is normalized, “she said in a ‘story’ on her Instagram account.

Her face has been the protagonist in programs on Spanish Television, Cuatro, La Sexta, Telecinco and La7, among others, where she has condemned the racist and xenophobic attacks that have made her selection as Miss Universe Murcia become the cause of national controversy for the fault of various individuals who show off their lack of education and their low intellectual level in social networks.

Already in the Canary Islands, Athenea Pérez wants to forget those hate messages and set her goal in the beauty pageant of Miss Universe Spain, in which she wants to enjoy and the one she wants to win and become the most beautiful Murcian (full strain) in the country .