December has been a magical month for Athenea del Castillo. Or, rather, it has been a month of great goals for the Real Madrid attacker, with whom she has been two days in a row signing great goals to frame. To these last two goals, signed in the derby against Madrid CFF (1-3) and against Sporting de Huelva (3-0) is added another one, the one that scored against Villarreal in early December.

Athenea, who is one of the players with the greatest projection of Spanish women’s football, has shown all the quality that their boots treasure. He had already left many tracks in this league start, in which he has delighted with his races and impossible dribbles. But his sparks have now also become great goals.

After debuting as a scorer with the elastic Real Madrid against Villarreal, Athenea left one of the best goals of the season against Madrid CFF, with a shot that cleaned all the cobwebs from the rival goal. The Cantabrian took confidence to dare to shoot when the opportunity invites. And so he demonstrated against Sporting de Huelva, before whom he left a similar attempt with the one that brushed against the goal of the Huelva and to which he made a new goal with a whiplash from the front.

In this way, Athenea begins to exploit her talent at Real Madrid, which she arrived last summer from Deportivo with the aim of strengthening the left-handed wing and covering the sensitive loss of Jakobsson. The Spanish international fulfilled her mission and, above all, leaves the feeling that her football has a great future.

For now, the madridista parish enjoys its overflows and its great goals, With which the young Cantabrian goes to the Christmas break with the illusion and motivation through the roof. Athenea, who was trained in his native Cantabria until he reached Racing and who shone in the ranks of Deportivo in Primera, She is undoubtedly one of the players to follow in 2022. Make way. Athenea is here to put on a show.

