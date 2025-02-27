A phrase by Jorge Vilda during the Rubiales case led again all the looks at the Spanish women’s soccer team: “I appreciate the messages of support that some players have sent me”he said as he agreed to the National Court of San Fernando de Henares on February 10.

The comment sowed doubts about who or who were the players who had contacted the one who were a female absolute coach between 2015 and 2023, and about it Athenea del Castillo has now spoken To make it clear that she has not been part of that group.

“It is not my case or know anyone who has done it. I have to thank him for the opportunity he gave me debut with the National Team four and a half years ago, but of my part has not received anything“The Real Madrid player said in Brand.

The Cantabrian end pronounced about it before Judge Fernández-Prieto’s verdict on the Rubiales case was made publicwho declared guilty of a crime of sexual aggression to the former president of the RFEF, sentenced to 18 months of a fine with a quota of 20 euros a day (about 10,800 euros) for his kiss not consented to Jenni Hermoso.

The Motrileño, on the other hand, was acquitted of the alleged coercion of which they were also accused, as well as Vilda and the rest of the defendants, Rubén Rivera and Albert Luque. A decision that has caused surprise within the women’s team. “I find the condemnation for sexual assault. What seems striking or rare is that there is no condemnation for coercion“The captain Irene Paredes valued.

With her he agreed on Tuesday, in the previous duel of Nations League against England, Aitana Bonmatí: “Everyone and all present we know everything that has happened these years, these months. For me, for me, for me, for me, for me, for me The sentence has laid precedents On this type of situation, about sexual aggressions. It is positive, I think it is the feeling of the whole team, the other day Irene said. Personally, I am surprised that the coercions have not also penalizedwhich were evident. From here, we have to respect justice, but I would like to stay that the process has served something“