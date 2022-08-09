The European Space Agency (ESA) is considering ways to redesign the major X-ray space telescope Athena after several ESA member states gave up on the project.

The Athena X-ray Space Telescope, or Advanced Telescope for High-Energy Astrophysics, was selected by ESA in 2014 and is set to launch towards Sun-Earth Lagrangian Point 2, a point about 1.5 million kilometers away. (1 million miles) away from Earth on the night side of the planet, and there its task would be to study supermassive black holes, the formation of galaxy clusters, supernovae and other cosmic phenomena by observing X-ray emissions.

Although the task of the telescope is very important, ESA is now examining the possibilities for scaling up the design of the observatory in the face of rising costsas reported by reportedly SpaceNewsciting comments from Paul McNamara, ESA’s coordinator of astronomy and astrophysics, during a July 21 presentation to NASA’s Committee on Astronomy and Astrophysics.

More about the Athena X-ray Space Telescope

The Athena X-ray Space Telescope had a estimated cost of approximately 1.17 billion euros, adjusted to today’s prices, when it was first selected. However, in May of this year, the estimates had grown to 1.9 billion eurosaccording to the report.

The mission is progressing well from a technological point of view, including the development of a new light mirror. However, ESA’s costs have increased due to the withdrawal of numerous partners.

“Several Member States have concluded that they are unable to fulfill their commitments”

he has declared McNamarademanding that ESA assume their responsibility, according to the report.

ESA does not want the cost increase to affect other missions and is now trying to “downsize” Athena to reduce its price. McNamara said the agency is not looking to cancel the project.

The revised project, known as NewAthenawill likely change the configuration of the project’s scientific instrument and the mission’s scientific objectives, furthermore, the mission was initially supposed to be launched in 2028, but the changes to the mission could have implications for its program.

The changes could also have repercussions for NASA, which is involved in scientific payloads, providing hardware and test and calibration facilities, and McNamara suggested that ESA would be open to more intense involvement by the space agency as an option to “Recovery”, he also later stated:

“No doors are closed. We are looking for any way to try to achieve the best possible mission within programmatic constraints ”.

