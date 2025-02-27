The Athena landing module, from the IM-2 mission, took off from the Earth with the aim of finding usable resources in the Southern Pole of the Moon. This is the second mission of the private company intuitive machines that sends technology to the natural satellite for economic purposes. This time, it flew through a Falcon 9 rocket, from Spacex, and brought with it a 10 kilos payload.

It is the first time in history that three descent modules travel simultaneously to the moon. In addition to Athena, Blue Ghost, from the Firefly Aerospace firm. and Resilience, of the Japanese company Ispace. Each one will alunize in different days and with different objectives, but they all follow a general instruction: they must initiate the moon -moon spatial economy and lay the foundations of a sustainable human presence.

Athena will descend in the Mons Mouton region, in the South Pole. This area is special because it has craters to which the sun’s rays have never reached. According to Intuitive Machines, its space module will place specialized instruments in the analysis of volatile substances in the subsoil. With this, the probe hopes to contribute to the discovery of water tanks, one of the key components to establish infrastructure on the lunar surface.

In search of the delivery system through the Solar System

The vision of Intuitive Machines is to develop infrastructure that turns them into a reliable provider of space services. Among its priorities are the consolidation of delivery services, such as Athena, information transmission services and infrastructure creation as a service, including activities such as building, supervision and maintenance of habitats or bases.

Both Athena and Blue Ghost are part of the NASA Lunar Trade Services Commercial Services Initiative (CLPS) of NASA. In it, the aeronautical administration assigns contracts to private companies to develop technology that will solve logistics problems in the new space of space exploration. Thus, while NASA focuses on sending astronauts, private initiative must work in parallel to develop a supply distribution system.

Intuitive Machines a NASA contract for 2.5 million dollars was awarded to develop lunar solutions of logistics, load and mobility. Its descent module will operate for a few weeks and try to survive the lunar night, in which the moon ceases to have light for 15 days and the temperature low to -173 ° Celsius.

“That Athena joins a historic wave of lunar landing modules on his way to the moon is an extraordinary moment,” Steve Altemus said, CEO of intuitive machines. “While the most vital part of this mission is ahead, we believe that this is a sign that lunar services are quickly moving along with the civil and commercial intention of establishing a support point on the moon to go further in the solar system.” The module is expected to complete its moon landing on March 6.