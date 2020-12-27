Union Minister Ramdas Athawale remains in the limelight due to his statements. He gave the slogan of ‘Go Corona Go’ some time back regarding Corona virus. Now once again he has given a new slogan. However, this time he has given this slogan about the new strain of Corona virus which has appeared in Britain. This slogan is ‘no corona, corona no’.

Giving a new slogan, Ramdas Athawale said, “Earlier, I had given the slogan” Go Corona Go “and now it is going to Corona. Now for the new Corona virus strain, I give a slogan of ‘No Corona, Corona No’.

Earlier, Athawale had said that the corona virus vaccine would be available in a month or two. I gave the slogan ‘Go Corona Go’ on 20 February and now the cases are getting reduced. It will last for 6-7 months, eventually it will have to be overcome.

Earlier I gave the slogan ‘Go Corona, Corona Go’ and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of ‘No Corona, Corona No’: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/ND2RQA7gAY – ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

Athawale became infected with Corona

Union minister Ramdas Athawale got infected with the corona virus some time back. He was admitted to Bombay Hospital for treatment. Many people, including actress Payal Ghosh, had to undergo a Kovid-19 investigation after Athawale was found infected as Athawale had given Payal a party membership. Many people were present on the occasion.

How many total corona cases in India?

New cases of corona virus are coming down in India. Corona cases in India have increased to 1,01,87,850 with 18,732 new cases of Kovid-19 infection in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the death toll has risen to 1,47,622 with 279 new deaths. Total active cases are at 2,78,690. In the last 24 hours, 97,61,538 people have been discharged from the hospital with 21,430 new recoveries.