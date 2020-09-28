Highlights: Athawale said that he can get any big post by coming with NDA

‘Shiv Sena’s coming with BJP is more beneficial for Shiv Sena’

If Shiv Sena does not come, then NCP should come with BJP- Athawale

Please tell that the Akali Dal has also left the NDA

After the meeting of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, there is a political stir in the state. The next day of this meeting, Nationalist Congress (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Uddhav Thackeray) also met after which the speculation has intensified. Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP’s ally RPI President Ramdas Athawale has said that Shiv Sena in Maharashtra should join BJP and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar should join NDA if they do not.

Actually, on Saturday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met, after which the political speculation started. However, later Sanjay Raut and Devendra Fadnavis themselves had clarified about the meeting that there was no political dialogue in the meeting. The very next day, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. Now Union Minister and BJP’s ally RPI President Ramdas Athawale has pointed to a new equation.

This formula suggested to Shiv Sena

Athawale did not stop here, he also invited Shiv Sena to join him and said that if Shiv Sena and BJP get together, Uddhav Thackeray should become Chief Minister for one year and Devendra Fadnavis should become Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the remaining three years.

‘If not Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar should come along’

In the event of BJP and Shiv Sena not coming together, Ramdas Athawale also invited Sharad Pawar to join BJP. Athawale tweeted that the government would be formed if the Shiv Sena comes together. If Shiv Sena does not come together, Sharad Pawar may consider joining NDA. If he comes to the NDA, he will be in government with the BJP here and in Delhi, he can get a big post of power. Athawale believes that Shiv Sena is with BJP and if Shiv Sena does not come, then Nationalist Congress should join BJP and form government in Maharashtra.

‘You can get a big post if you come together’

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that if Shiv Sena does not come with us then NCP should join NDA for the development of Maharashtra, they are not going to benefit from being with Shiv Sena. By coming with the NDA, he can also get a big post. In fact, Athawale made an offer to the NCP to come together at a time when his oldest ally Akali Dal has opted out of the NDA on the issue of agriculture bill.

Devendra Fadnavis gave an open answer on ‘secret’ meeting in the hotel with Sanjay Raut

Sharad Pawar also met Uddhav Thackeray

The meeting came a day after the meeting of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Even after this, a period of political speculation started.

After meeting Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut said, ‘I do not consider the coalition in which the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal are not NDA’.

Akali Dal has also left NDA

Let us know that 9 days after Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation from the post of Union Minister from Modi government, opposing the Kisan Bills, the Shiromani Akali Dal gave yet another blow to the BJP. The party broke a 22-year-old alliance with the NDA and the BJP, intensifying the fight against farmer bills. This decision of the Shiromani Akali Dal is also important because in the year 2022, assembly elections are due in Punjab.