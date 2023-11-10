Video

On Thursday 9 November, at the Lecco Territorial Center of the Polytechnic of Milan, Matteo Parsani, an engineer with an incomplete spinal injury due to a road accident in 2017, presented his next undertaking: a handbike journey across the Arabian peninsula Arabia, from the Arabian Gulf to the Red Sea, traveling over 3,000 kilometers through the desert.

This challenge, initially considered impossible, will be supported by the Villa Beretta Rehabilitation Research Innovation Institute and monitored from a scientific point of view by the staff coordinated by its clinical director, Doctor Franco Molteni.

The project, called ATHAR – East to West, aims to raise public awareness about the inclusion of disabled people and the importance of sport in improving the quality of life. The journey symbolizes human resilience and serves as a source of inspiration for scientific research and innovation in the field of rehabilitation.

