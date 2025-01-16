In the world of strength training and conditioning, the term ATG or ‘Ass To Grass’ (literally translated as ‘butt to the ground’) refers to a specific technique in squats that involves descending into the deepest position possible, where the hips move closer to or even lower below the level of the knees. Although this technique has been the subject of debate among athletes and coaches, it is widely recognized for its benefits in terms of mobility, functional strength and complete muscle development. In this article, we will explore the concept of ATG, its importance in training, the advantages it offers, the necessary precautions and how to properly integrate it into a sports program. What is ATG in squats? The ATG squat is a variation that takes the squat movement to its full range of motion. Unlike partial or parallel squats (where the hips stop at the level of the knees), in an ATG squat the athlete descends as deeply as possible, allowing the glutes to come closer to the ground. This technique is especially common in disciplines such as Olympic lifting, where athletes require a full range of motion to perform movements such as the clean and jerk or snatch. It is also widely used in functional sports, bodybuilding and mobility routines.Origin and popularization of the termAlthough the deep squat movement has been around for centuries, the term ‘Ass To Grass’ emerged in modern fitness communities, particularly in the realm of weightlifting and CrossFit. Its colloquial use highlights the emphasis on extreme depth of movement and proper technique, challenging athletes to not settle for partial ranges. ATG is not just an expression, but a philosophy that promotes mobility, functional strength and utilization. complete understanding of the body’s biomechanical capabilities. Benefits of the ATG1 squat. Complete muscle development. The full range of motion in ATG squats activates a greater number of muscle fibers, especially in the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and stabilizer muscles. This creates a more balanced and functional development compared to partial squats.2. Improvement of joint mobility. Going deep into a squat improves flexibility and mobility in the hips, knees, and ankles. This benefit is especially valuable for preventing injuries and maintaining functionality over time.3. Transfer to other sports. The ATG technique is essential in sports that require explosive strength and full range of motion, such as Olympic lifting, track and field, and contact sports. In addition, it improves posture and body control in dynamic movements.4. Greater activation of the glutes. The deep dip involves a greater stretch of the glutes, resulting in greater activation compared to shallower squats. This is ideal both for those looking to improve sports performance and for those who want to work on muscular aesthetics.5. Core strengthening. The stability required to maintain proper form during an ATG squat strengthens the core muscles, including the abdominals and lower back muscles. Challenges and Risks of the ATG Although the ATG squat offers multiple benefits, it also presents certain challenges that should be considered:1. Limited mobility. Some people may have restrictions in ankle, hip, or knee mobility that make it difficult to achieve adequate depth without compromising form. Forcing range of motion can increase the risk of injury.2. Wrong technique. The ATG squat requires rigorous technical control. Failure to maintain proper alignment, such as a neutral back and knees in line with the feet, increases the risk of injuries to the lumbar spine or knees.3. Overestimation of weight. Attempting to perform an ATG squat with excessive loads before mastering the technique can lead to injury. It is important to prioritize form over weight.4. Anatomical differences. Individual anatomical structure, such as hip socket depth or limb length, can influence the ability to perform an ATG squat without compensations.How to Perform an ATG Squat Correctly1. Starting position • Place your feet slightly wider than shoulder width, with toes pointing outward at an angle of 15 to 30 degrees. • Keep your back straight, chest up and core activated.2. Descent • Descend controlledly by bringing your hips back and down. • Allow your knees to move forward, but make sure they remain in line with your toes. • Lower yourself until your hips are below your knees or to your maximum range without losing form.3. Ascent • Push through your heels to return to the starting position. • Keep your core activated and avoid arching your back.4. Additional Considerations • Wear flat-soled shoes or weightlifting-specific shoes that offer ankle stability and support. • If you have mobility limitations, use tools such as weight plates under your heels or specific stretching exercises to improve range of motion.Integrating ATG into a Training ProgramBeginners • Start with body weight to familiarize yourself with technique and range of movement. • Perform sets of 8-12 repetitions with ample rest. Intermediate • Introduce moderate loads such as kettlebells or light Olympic bars. • Integrate ATG squats into your main routine, alternating with other variations such as front squats or goblet squats. Advanced • Work with heavier loads, focusing on maintaining technique even under fatigue. • Combine ATG squats with complementary exercises such as deadlifts or lunges for a balanced workout.Alternatives and progressions for the ATG1. Goblet Squat. Hold a dumbbell in front of your chest while you perform the squat. This improves stability and helps develop mobility to progress to barbell ATG.2. Front squats. Placing the bar in front of the shoulders emphasizes an upright posture and facilitates a deeper descent.3. Assisted squat. Use an elastic band or TRX to gain confidence in range of motion and maintain balance. ATG is more than just a technique; represents an approach toward complete functional movement, comprehensive strength, and continuous improvement. While it requires commitment, patience, and attention to technique, the benefits in terms of mobility, strength, and athletic performance are indisputable. Whether you’re a beginner looking to build a solid foundation or an experienced athlete looking to maximize your potential, incorporate ATG squats into your program. training can transform your approach to fitness and take you to new levels of physical performance.

#ATG