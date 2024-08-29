Company won concession for the stretch of BR-381 that connects Belo Horizonte and Governador Valadares

The consortium 4UM Investment Fundled by Artespa, won the auction for BR-381 – known as the “highway of death” due to the high number of accidents. The winning bid was a 0.94% discount on the toll fee. The contract is valid for 30 years and the obligation to invest in the highway is R$9.34 billion.

The event was held this Thursday (Aug 29, 2024), at the headquarters of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange). The other bidder in the auction was Opportunitywhich presented an offer of 0.10% discount on the toll. The company had the opportunity to present a higher bid than Aterpa in the dispute, but preferred to withdraw.

The conclusion of the tender ended a series of attempts by the government to grant the BR-381 to the private sector. The federal government has already tried to bid for the highway 5 times, 3 of which were auctioned and all of them ended in a waste of offers. The solution given by the Ministry of Transport was to take over the works on one of the most complicated stretches of the highway and reduce the investment obligation.

4UM Investimentos is a fund headquartered in Curitiba (PR). Among the fund’s shareholders is Aterpaa company run by the Salazar family. The company’s headquarters are located in Belo Horizonte (MG). Other players with a stake in the fund are MLC, Senpar and Carioca Engenharia.

The government plans to hold 6 more road auctions by the end of the year. Read the list below: