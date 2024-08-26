Groups will compete in the contest on Thursday (August 29); the government was concerned about the lack of bidders

The auction of BR-381 – known as the “highway of death” due to the high number of accidents – attracted 2 interested parties. Poder360 found that consortia led by Aterpa and Opportunity submitted proposals and will compete in the competition scheduled for Thursday (August 29, 2024).

The highway concession is considered the most complex highway auction in Brazil. The government has already tried to award the stretch of highway 381 between the cities of Belo Horizonte and Governador Valadares in Minas Gerais on four other occasions. The auction never attracted any interested parties. The biggest concern was that the same scenario would happen again for the fifth time.

The Aterpa Group is run by the Salazar family. The group’s structure is formed by the construction companies Aterpa, Sam and JDantas. The company’s headquarters are located in Belo Horizonte.

The Opportunity Group is led by businessman Daniel Dantas, who is also the main shareholder of Equatorial Energia. The energy distribution company won the Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo) in the largest Brazilian auction of 2024.

To make the concession more attractive, the federal government made changes to the contract. The amount of mandatory investments in the highway was reduced from R$10 billion to R$9 billion. The federal government also took on the execution of two duplication lots to reduce the amount of private investment required. The concession contract will be valid for 30 years.

In early August, the Minister of Transport, Renan Jr.had already anticipated that this new concession configuration attracted interested parties.