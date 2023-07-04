Atento’s share price finds no floor. What was Telefónica’s customer service business is sinking deeper and deeper into Wall Street irremediably. This Monday the price collapsed, with a fall of 43%, to 0.57 dollars, after the company announced a debt and capital restructuring agreement that would imply the extinction of the current shares and the capitalization of debt. The company that went public valued at about 1,100 million dollars (more than 1,000 million euros) is only worth 8.8 million dollars and may fall even more.

The company has always had a bad relationship with the Stock Market. Telefónica failed in its attempt to list its subsidiary in Spain in 2011 due to low demand in an operation designed with a maximum valuation of 1,500 million euros. The company then chaired by César Alierta ended up selling the subsidiary in October 2012 to Bain Capital for 1,039 million. The investment firm decided to list Atento and, after a considerable price reduction, placed it on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014. It started off on the wrong foot and fell sharply in the first sessions. And its nine years of listing are the story of a failure.

The debt burden has become unbearable for the loss-making customer service company, which has not even been able to present its year-end results for 2023. The company is threatened with being relegated to a secondary stock market by having fallen so much its capitalization, although it has time to avoid it.

Given the high indebtedness that it carries, Atento has undertaken a restructuring operation which has been communicated through a press release. In that note, no direct reference is made to the current shareholders. However, in the text of the agreement, registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), it is stated briefly in a section on pre-existing capital: “Extinguished; Attentive SA to go dark“ (Extinction; Atento SA is extinguished).

Company spokesmen could not immediately provide additional explanations in this regard. The restructuring agreement is not yet effective, but in the event that the Atento shares are extinguished without any rights, the logical thing is that they become worthless.

The transaction contemplates new interim financing of at least $30 million and a path for a comprehensive restructuring transaction to significantly free the balance sheet of debt. Atento has announced that it has signed a binding agreement to support the restructuring with a group of creditors. They represent more than 75% of its $39.6 million senior secured notes due 2025, 40% of its $500 million notes due 2026, 100% of its New Money notes 2025 Notes outstanding and 100% of its Junior Lien 2025 Notes.

The conditions of the proposed restructuring have the complexity typical of this type of operation. They are collected in an 84-page document registered with the SEC in which There is also talk of the liquidation of Atento Nicaragua and the Argentine Branch, without further explanation. The agreement would make it possible to reduce the indebtedness. It would involve the injection of new interim financing of at least $30 million through the issuance of newly issued notes due 2025 in different tranches, various debt swaps, another $79 million in new financing, predictably as preferred stock, upon exit the proposed restructuring and some additional operations.

