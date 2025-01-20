Just one month, as planned while Sasha Cvetkovic recovered from her injury, is the time Hansel Atencia He has remained linked to Real Betis Baloncesto. On December 19, the club announced the temporary signing of the Spanish-Colombian point guard and this Monday, January 20, the green and white entity notified the end of their contractual relationship in a press release on their social networks in which they thanked him the player for his “professionalism and effort”, while wishing him “great success in the future successes that await him.”

Attention leave the Betis Basketball with a balance of five games played in Primera FEB, with an average of almost twelve minutes on the court, in which he has contributed 3.8 points on average. He debuted in Orense on December 20 and then participated in the victories against CB Naturavia Morón, Caja Rural Zamora and Hestia Menorcaas well as in the defeat last Saturday at the Fernando Martín pavilion. This match saw the reappearance of Cvetkovic, who suffered a grade two sprain of his left ankle on December 15, in San Pablo, playing against Real Valladolid. In that match, but wearing the white and violet colors, Atencia competed, who finished his contract that week with the Pucelanos. Circumstance that Betis Baloncesto took advantage of to incorporate him with a record from the EBA team.

The game director of Barrancabermeja also played in green and white in the tie against Alimerka Oviedo of the quarterfinals of the Spanish Cup, so in one month in Seville he has played a total of seven games. It was in Pumarinin the first leg of the match with the Asturians, where the point guard achieved his highest score with Betis with ten points. Now, with Cvekovic’s returnends his brief stay in the capital of Seville. Curiously, the green and white team has gone in less than a week from having four point guards on the roster to doing so with only two, since Atencia’s goodbye is accompanied by the departure of Pablo Marín, who requested his resignation to continue his career at Lobe Huesca The Magic.

If there is no news regarding signings this week, and in principle there is no forecast although nothing can be ruled out, Betis Baloncesto would appear in the Final Four of the Spanish Cup in Burgos next weekend with the roster, minus Atencia, from Fuenlabrada, and waiting for their injuries. De Bisschopwith a fracture of the external meniscus of his right knee that occurred in Orense and for which he had to undergo surgery, will exercise this week in non-contact exercises. More time in dry dock takes Alex Suarez, since the end of November, affected by a partial tear of the plantar fascia of his right foot.









Spanish Cup schedules

You have to wait to see how they progress during the week and, from there, determine when they will be able to lend a hand to their teammates. DeBisschop is a priori the closest to his comeback. His loss was made up for by the club with the signing of Tundewhose debut in Fuenlabrada resulted in four points and three rebounds in 18 minutes. In four days, the green and white team play for a title. On Friday the 24th (5:30 p.m.) they will measure themselves Bus Obradoiro in the semifinals and, if they won, they would face the winner of Odilo Cartagena – San Pablo Burgos on Saturday the 25th (7:00 p.m.).