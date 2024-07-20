Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 16:54

The Atem group, owner of the Amazon Refinery, informed, in a note, that there is no intention of getting rid of the Amazon Refinery (Ream), nor are there any negotiations underway in this regard.

Positioning comes after the Broadcast show, yesterday, that Petrobras is studying trying to buy back the refinery, formerly Reman of the Petrobras system, which was sold to the Atem group for US$ 257.2 million at the end of 2022, still under the Bolsonaro government.

According to the report, a possible Petrobras takeover of the refinery would aim to guarantee the operation of the refinery, currently shut down for maintenance, and lower prices for consumers in the region. As soon as it purchased the unit, Reman raised the prices of the fuels it produces, which supply the northern region of the country.

O Broadcast It also found that, although it does not have the same explicit desire to sell that the Mubadala fund has in the case of the Mataripe Refinery (BA), Atem would at least be willing to open talks.

Claims

In response to questions from unions about the strike at the Amazon Refinery, the Atem group reported that the unit is undergoing an intensive maintenance program throughout the unit, which includes the refinery park, tanks, pipelines and piers. This, it states, involves “significant investments” in improvements and operational efficiency in the refinery’s transfer, storage and utilities infrastructure.

Furthermore, the company says that, since the beginning of the maintenance program, it has been meeting customer demands without interruptions and without impacting market supply. This, Broadcast found, has been done using imported fuel.

Dry

Atem also reports that it has brought forward some phases of the unit’s general maintenance schedule, due to the greater severity of the drought period predicted for the coming months of the year, when compared to the previous year, when there were already difficulties in ensuring the region’s supply.