During this afternoon’s Nintendo Direct dedicated to third parties, Japanese publisher Koei Tecmo announced Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Landthe new chapter of the famous Japanese role-playing game series, with a very welcome surprise too.

It will be released in early 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam only), and, for the first time in series history, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One. Yes, finally Xbox owners will be able to play the Atelier series directly on their platform. Not bad really, considering we’re talking about a niche Japanese RPG.

To celebrate a short teaser trailer has been releasedwhich announced the full reveal of the game on September 2, 2024 (9:00 p.m. JST, available in Japanese only), during a special Gust livestream, where the development team will share more information. So we can’t wait to learn more about Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land.