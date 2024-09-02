Koei Tecmo America and Gust have announced the latest entry in the Atelier series, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land. The game will be available on March 21, 2025 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC via Steam, and for the first time in the series, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. An action-packed trailer has been released to celebrate the announcement, offering a first look at the story, characters, and gameplay.

The main artwork, created by artist Benitama, was also revealed, providing a further glimpse into the game’s atmosphere. Koei Tecmo and Gust collaborated with Benitama to create the main artwork and all character designs. Benitama is known for his monochromatic style that incorporates references to paintings and reliefs, creating a balance between depth and lightness. Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land will include Japanese voice acting with English, French, German, and Spanish text.