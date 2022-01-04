2022 will mark the 25th anniversary of the franchise Atelier, and for this great anniversary, KOEI TECMO GAMES revealed that he has plans in store. In addition to the release of Sophie Atelier 2, the company will celebrate the series’ milestone in other ways as well, but we’ll know more as the anniversary approaches.

Announced October 2021, Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is set in worldwide release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And PC from February 25, 2022, and will also be able to count on two special editions such as Premium BoxAnd Special Collection Box. To find out more about it, we refer you to the appropriate news.

In Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, Sophie uses the city of Roytale, Erde Wiege’s only city, as a base of operations while searching for her missing friend Plachta. When she arrives in Roytale, Sophie will make friends with Kati, the owner of the Crystal Sparkle Pavilion – with her kind employee Gnome – but also with Pirka, the owner of Pirka’s Emporium, and these eccentric characters will quickly offer their services. At the Crystal Sparkle Pavilion, Sophie will be able to accept a wide range of requests from local citizens, and by completing these requests, she will earn rewards and increase her reputation. As the latter increases, Kati will offer advancement missions which, when completed successfully, will raise the rank of adventurer, allowing her to tackle more demanding requests with greater rewards. On the other hand, Pirka’s Emporium is a unique shop that can restock and duplicate items, both of which are important services for alchemists to use alongside synthesis. As Sophie progresses on her journey in Atelier Sophie 2, scenarios will unlock for a variety of characters in Erde Wiege. Through these events, players will be able to learn about each character’s goals and dreams, as well as increase their level of friendship with the character, leading to the unlocking of new abilities. Each character has their own unique scenarios: Alette dreams of getting rich quickly, so she asks Sophie to help her learn alchemy, while Ramizel feels like she can’t meet everyone’s high expectations. Can Sophie help Ramizel find the success he is looking for?

