TASTE seems to have taken a particular liking to Reisalin Stout, in art Ryza. If before the titles belonging to the saga of Atelier always featured a different protagonist, in the last three years we have instead only followed ours heroin with legendary legs, first in Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout and then in Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy. The software house itself has confirmed that Ryza will appear one last time, thus completing a trilogy dedicated entirely to her, but the third chapter of which is not yet seen on the horizon. This year, however, it was decided to break the pace by dusting off an old glory of the past: Sophie Neuenmuller, protagonist of The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book, JRPG released on PlayStation 4 and Vita in 2016 and also appeared as a cameo in other subsequent titles. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of The Mysterious Dream will be available in Europe from 25 February on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. We have previewed the version Steam: here are our very first impressions.

Sophie Atelier 2 it is a direct sequel in terms of story, but chronologically it is considered a midquel, going to temporally place between the end of the first game and the appearances in the subsequent Ateliers, going to show us what happened in the years in which Sophie left his hometown of Kirchen Bell to obtain the official license as an alchemist. If you haven’t played the first game, don’t despair: the selectable wording is present “Story so far” which will briefly summarize all the events and characters of the previous chapter, through some cutscenes. The actual game opens instead with Sophie and Plachta, the living doll her companion in adventures, who find a mysterious giant tree in a forest: this tree appeared in a dream a Plachta, although she does not know him, but it seems to be related in some way to his human form. After a few seconds, the two are sucked into a strange portal, exiting the other side into an alien and unknown world … plus, Plachta is nowhere to be found. Sophie, unshakable optimistic as ever, then starts looking for her partner, immediately discovering that he is in a kind of dream realm, more precisely in the city of Erde Wiege, where people’s dreams in the real world take shape.

If you have played any Atelier, and in particular one of the two Ryza, the gameplay, the graphic style and even the animations will seem extremely familiar to you. The structure is basically the same: in the unfolding of the plot, Sophie will meet a colorful cast of characters with captivating design and unique personalities, to explore and get to know, who will join her in the search for Plachta, as well as receive her own Atelier in this parallel world where she can practice alchemy, required to complete main and side missions and upgrade party equipment and attributes. Thus begins the classic routine of our alchemists: while exploring the various interconnected areas that make up the game world, you go around collecting insects, fruits, plants, minerals and then bring them back and combine them into various other elements, which in turn become materials for crafting other items and so on.

If the “collection” part has remained the same, alchemy and the combat system are rather different. With Sophie you say goodbye to that sort of Active Time Battle to which Ryza 1 and 2 had accustomed us, to return instead to a more classic turn-based system “Watertight compartment” where we will have all the time in the world to decide which move to use, or we can defend one of our mates, make a move dual (combining the abilities of two of the characters in the party) or use a item. Also in this case, defeating the various monsters on the map will be necessary not only to level up our party and increase its attributes, but also to obtain exclusive materials. We reserve actual judgments then for the full review, but for the moment it seems a step in the right direction to make the title more “chill“Under this juncture.

Also we will be able to say goodbye to the old alchemical system based on chains of the two previous games, finding a revised and expanded version of what he was able to experience in Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of The Mysterious Book. The ingredients for the synthesis this time will have to be placed freely in a grid and based on their elemental type they will occupy different slots, for example two vertically, three horizontally, and so on. These filled blocks will connect or enhance each other based on proximity and type affinity, thus allowing for example to provide an item with a certain elemental attribute or an increase in statistics. Again, a return to the past that somehow seems to simplify things, while still giving players the opportunity to freely experiment with various combinations to obtain different results. For those who are more interested in crafting, there is an auto-add function of the materials that will go when possible to create the best possible version of an object.

Graphically, the title looks pretty good and in line with previous GUST productions, having made a big leap forward since Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout. The PC port seems well-made and the title runs without too many problems even on not too high-performance video cards (tested on an RTX 2070 and a GTX 1060, it manages to maintain 144 frames per second without too many problems). The options menu is sufficiently full for a title of this type and the options on the screen to change are many. Unfortunately, there is always an annoying aliasing effect on the characters, which makes the outlines seem a bit too jagged, while in the game settings this does not happen.

The major criticism leveled at Atelier Ryza 2 it was too much similarity to its predecessor: this probably explains the choice of GUST and KOEI TECMO who decide to intersperse the second and third game with a new entry that takes us back a few years, such as cast and mechanics. A change that, at least from these first hours of play, seems to have paid off the work of the software house. You just have to wait for our full review arriving at the end of February, to find out if our first positive impressions will be fully confirmed!