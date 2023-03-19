Liden Films has announced that the RPG series Ryza Atelier of Koei Tecmo will soon become a souls. The animated adaptation of the first game, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, will air in Japan during thesummer. The announcement was accompanied by the first official trailer for the anime, which you can view below.

According to the first details revealed, Yuri Noguchi will dub the protagonist Reisalin “Ryza” Stout also in the anime. In the cast of voice actors we also find Hitomi Owada as Klaudia Valentz, Takuma Terashima as Lent Marslink, Yui Kondo as the voice of Tao Mongarten, Hirofumi Nojima as Empel Vollmer and Haruka Terui as Lila Decyrus.

Just a few days ago Koei Tecmo announced that the Atelier Ryza trilogy has sold 1.6 million copies worldwide. The first game in the series, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideot launched in 2019 on Switch, PS4 and PC. Subsequently in 2020 the sequel Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy arrived while Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key will arrive on March 24th.

This trilogy is part of the long-running Atelier of Gust series, which mixes classic Japanese RPG dynamics with turn-based combat and alchemy-related crafting mechanics.