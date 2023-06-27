Combined shipments of Ryza Atelier: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key have passed two million units: This is what was announced by the publisher Koei Tecmo and the developer Gust. The companies last disclosed unit sales details on March 17, when it was revealed that the series had sold 1.6 million units, meaning it has since sold another 400,000 units.

The last chapter of the trilogy, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, was released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam on March 23 in Japan and March 24 worldwide. It has collectively sold 300,000 units as of April 27.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout was first released for PlayStation 4 and Switch on September 26, 2019 in Japan, October 29, 2019 in North America, and November 1, 2019 in Europe, and for PC via Steam on October 29, 2019 worldwide.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy it was first released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on December 3, 2020 in Japan, January 26, 2021 in North America, and January 29, 2021 in Europe, and for PC via Steam on January 26, 2021 worldwide. world.

To celebrate the achievement, Koei Tecmo and Gust also shared a screenshot showing Ryza with a developer dedication for the 2 million units.

Ryza

Finally, we leave you with our review of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.