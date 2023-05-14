aniplex brings to the net a brand new trailer for the anime adaptation of Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, who has the task of revealing the airing date of the series. Don’t get too excited though, since this will only start from the next one July 1st on the Japanese television station Tokyo MX.
In the announcement phase, some names behind the production and dubbing were already announced, which we propose below:
Original work: Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout by KOEI TECMO GAMES
Character Draft: Toridamon
Director:Ema Yuzuriha
Organization of the series: Yashichiro Takahashi
character design: Tomoyuki Shitaya
Music: Kazuki Yanagawa
Production: LIDENFILMS
Voice actors:
- Yuri Noguchi will be Reisalin “Ryza” Stout
- Hitomi Oowada will be Klaudia Valentz
- Takuma Terashima will be Lens Marslink
- Yui Kondou will be Tao mongarten
- Hirofumi Nojima will be Empel Vollmer
- Haruka Terui will be Lila Decyrus
Below, however, you can admire both the trailer and a new poster of the anime!
