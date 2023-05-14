aniplex brings to the net a brand new trailer for the anime adaptation of Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, who has the task of revealing the airing date of the series. Don’t get too excited though, since this will only start from the next one July 1st on the Japanese television station Tokyo MX.

In the announcement phase, some names behind the production and dubbing were already announced, which we propose below:

Original work: Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout by KOEI TECMO GAMES

Character Draft: Toridamon

Director:Ema Yuzuriha

Organization of the series: Yashichiro Takahashi

character design: Tomoyuki Shitaya

Music: Kazuki Yanagawa

Production: LIDENFILMS Voice actors: Yuri Noguchi will be Reisalin “Ryza” Stout

will be Hitomi Oowada will be Klaudia Valentz

will be Takuma Terashima will be Lens Marslink

will be Yui Kondou will be Tao mongarten

will be Hirofumi Nojima will be Empel Vollmer

will be Haruka Terui will be Lila Decyrus

Below, however, you can admire both the trailer and a new poster of the anime!

Source: aniplex Street Gematsu