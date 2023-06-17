The preview of the anime transposition of Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout has seen the release of a second trailer, in which you can get a small taste of arrowthe song performed by the band Awkmiu which will be used for the closing theme.

The anime will officially debut onJuly 1st on the Japanese television station Tokyo MXand currently it is not yet possible to know when this will be offered by some streaming platform for us Westerners.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout will adapt the events narrated in the first chapter of the videogame trilogy into anime, whose third and final game, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Keydebuted on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam last March 24th. If you are interested in finding out more about it, we refer you to the review.

Source: aniplex Street Anime News Network