Tokyo MX and Aniplex have announced when the anime based on will air Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, the JRPG adaptation by Keoi Tecmo and Gust. Mark the release date on your calendars: the first episode of the series will be broadcast in Japan on July 1, 2023.

The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer official, which you can view in the player below which introduces Reisalin “Ryza” Stout and some supporting characters. In the background, Golden Ray, the anime’s opening track by Sangatsu no Phantasia, can be heard.

In addition to Yuri Noguchi, who will voice the protagonist as in the games, the cast also confirms Hitomi Owada as Klaudia Valentz, Takuma Terashima as Lent Marslink, Yui Kondo as the voice of Tao Mongarten, Hirofumi Nojima as Empel Vollmer and Haruka Terui as Lila Decyrus .

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout was released in 2019 on PC, Switch and PS4 and is part of a trilogy that also includes Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy and Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, released in stores at the end of March 2023. In total, the trilogy has exceeded 1.6 million copies sold worldwide.