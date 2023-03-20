With all the players’ attention focused on Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Keyout of this March 24th on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc through Steamthat’s it KOEI TECMO GAMES, TASTE And aniplex they shake things up by giving the public a really interesting announcement: Atelier Ryza will become an anime series!
Set to arrive in the summer of 2023, this anime will adapt the events of the original Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout. For the moment the companies have only talked about this, but who knows if the story will go on or if other seasons or plans for continuations will be announced.
Let’s see some general details about this project:
Original work: Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout by KOEI TECMO GAMES
Character Draft: Toridamon
Director:Ema Yuzuriha
Organization of the series: Yashichiro Takahashi
character design: Tomoyuki Shitaya
Music: Kazuki Yanagawa
Production: LIDENFILMS
Here is the cast of voice actors:
- Yuri Noguchi will be Reisalin “Ryza” Stout
- Hitomi Oowada will be Klaudia Valentz
- Takuma Terashima will be Lens Marslink
- Yui Kondou will be Tao mongarten
- Hirofumi Nojima will be Empel Vollmer
- Haruka Terui will be Lila Decyrus
More information about this anime series will come on March 26th on the occasion of the event Japan Anime 2023. Below you can admire the announcement trailer, followed by a video interview with Yuri Noguchi (Ryza’s voice actress)
Announcement trailer
Video interview Yuri Noguchi
Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES, GUST, Aniplex Street Gematsu
#Atelier #Ryza #Darkness #Secret #Hideout #anime #series
Leave a Reply