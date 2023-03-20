With all the players’ attention focused on Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Keyout of this March 24th on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc through Steamthat’s it KOEI TECMO GAMES, TASTE And aniplex they shake things up by giving the public a really interesting announcement: Atelier Ryza will become an anime series!

Set to arrive in the summer of 2023, this anime will adapt the events of the original Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout. For the moment the companies have only talked about this, but who knows if the story will go on or if other seasons or plans for continuations will be announced.

Let’s see some general details about this project:

Original work: Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout by KOEI TECMO GAMES

Character Draft: Toridamon

Director:Ema Yuzuriha

Organization of the series: Yashichiro Takahashi

character design: Tomoyuki Shitaya

Music: Kazuki Yanagawa

Production: LIDENFILMS

Here is the cast of voice actors:

Yuri Noguchi will be Reisalin “Ryza” Stout

will be Hitomi Oowada will be Klaudia Valentz

will be Takuma Terashima will be Lens Marslink

will be Yui Kondou will be Tao mongarten

will be Hirofumi Nojima will be Empel Vollmer

will be Haruka Terui will be Lila Decyrus

More information about this anime series will come on March 26th on the occasion of the event Japan Anime 2023. Below you can admire the announcement trailer, followed by a video interview with Yuri Noguchi (Ryza’s voice actress)

Announcement trailer

Video interview Yuri Noguchi

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES, GUST, Aniplex Street Gematsu