KOEI TECMO And TASTE have released a new trailer, gameplay and lots of news for Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. In addition to the videos, which you will find at the end of the article, the software house has confirmed the return of some characters in this third chapter. It’s about Patricia Abelheim (voiced by Naomi Ohzora), Empel Vollmer (voiced by Hirofumi Nojima) And Lila Decyrus (voiced by Haruka Terui), not only will they appear within the game but it will be possible to use them within the party.

Before leaving you to the videos, I remind you that Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key will be available in Europe from February 24, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision.





Source: KOEI TECMO, GUST Street Gematsu