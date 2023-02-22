KOEI TECMO GAMES And TASTE officially open pre-orders for Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Keycoming next March 24th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. A new story trailer is shared that allows us to hear for the first time the ending theme of the game, sung by suisvocalist of the band Yorushikaand titled “travelers”.

By following this link you can read ours preview of Atelier Ryza 3which we got to try in its full version for PC.

Milan, 22 February 2023 – Today, KOEI TECMO Europe and developer GUST Studios have opened pre-orders for their magical JRPG, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. Also, KOEI TECMO Europe gave fans a new trailer with the final song of the game sung by suis, vocalist of the band Yorushika. Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key will be available from March 24, 2023 on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Windows PC via Steam®.

Entitled “travelers”, the final theme of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key will conclude the third chapter dedicated to the summer adventures of Ryza. Suis declares: “I’m new to this adventure, but I was asked to play an important role with his final song, thus having the opportunity to sing a wonderful song that will warm everyone’s hearts at the end of all the journey. Can’t wait to see how this song reaches your hearts this last summer, at the end of this adventure!”

Players who pre-order the game by March 23, 2023 will receive the “Straw Hat”, “Summer Flower Crown” and “Great Alchemist’s Staff” digital pre-order bonuses. These exclusive accessories can be equipped by Ryza separately from her costume.

Along with the standard edition, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key will be available in the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the “Another Look” costume set*, the “Back to Summer” costume set**, “Gem Packs” and “Key Packs”, which will be useful for the adventure. In addition to the content included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Ultimate Edition will contain the “Gust Collaboration” costume set*** and the “Atelier Ryza 3 Season Pass”, which will allow players to download additional digital content available for purchase later. The digital content will include costumes for your team members, expansion packs for recipes, additional maps, Gust Extra BGM packs, with additional songs from Gust titles, and much more.

KOEI TECMO Europe has already announced that two enchanting special editions of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key: a Premium Box and a Special Collection Box, available exclusively on KOEI TECMO Europe Online Store. The Premium Box of the game includes an Art Book, a B2 size cloth poster with an original artwork, a set of two clear illustrated files, a mini acrylic charm, and an Early Access DLC containing a costume for Ryza and a copy of the game, all housed in a beautiful collector’s box. The Special Collection Box, a must-have for all fans, includes all the contents of the Premium Box, together with an original keychain, an A1 parchment with original artwork, a selection of acrylic pendants with the cover of each game of the trilogy and a set of twelve illustrated cards.

* The “Another Look” costume set includes two costumes in different colors for each of the 11 party members, for a total of 22 costumes.

** The “Back to Summer” costume set includes two summer outfits based on Ryza’s exclusive costumes from previous titles.

*** The “Gust Collaboration” costume set includes two exclusive costumes for Ryza based on the costumes of Plachta and Ramizel from Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream.