KOEI TECMO And TASTE have released a new Story Trailer for the highly anticipated Atelier Ryza 3: The Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. As previously anticipated in this final chapter of the trilogy dedicated to her, Ryza and his friends will find themselves exploring a mysterious archipelago of islands appeared out of nowhere in the ocean. During the adventure the group will end up investigating the secrets of the roots of the creation of alchemy.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Atelier Ryza 3: The Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key will be available in Europe from March 24 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

Source: KOEI TECMO, GUST Street Gematsu