Create more powerful items with the advanced synthesis system of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Exhilarating battles, powerful keys and three returning characters make the series even more immersive Milan, 29 November 2022 – Today, KOEI TECMO Europe and developer GUST Studios announced all new details about battles and the return of three beloved characters in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. The third game in the popular “Secret” trilogy is currently in development for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and Windows PC via Steam® and is scheduled for release on February 24, 2023. Released in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Atelier’s beloved JRPG franchise, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Keyfollows fan-favorite alchemist, Reisalin Stout, and his friends on their third summer adventure as they set off to investigate a group of mysterious islands that have suddenly appeared, negatively affecting the stability of their hometown, Kurken Island . As she works to solve the mysteries of the new islands, Ryza reunites with some nostalgic old friends. It seems that Ryza has asked the familiar faces of Empel and Lila to help her in her investigation of her, but when she reaches the village of Faurre, she discovers that her old friends are being held captive! As Ryza scrambles to save them, another familiar face appears on the scene – Patricia – dazzling as ever with her deft swordsmanship! Once Ryza and Patricia manage to free Empel and Lila, all three characters can be added to Ryza’s group as they continue to work together to uncover the truth behind this new threat to Kurken Island. Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Keyoffers real-time tactical battles with vastly improved effects and presentation compared to previous titles in the series. Players can select up to 5 battle characters from 11 in the party and fight together as one team! A new system that switches between battles and the use of keys speeds up each fight and makes for a smoother experience. Three characters will be placed in front and two behind, with players having the ability to use and swap various abilities. Some powerful keys will be activated in response to action orders from friends, while powerful keys can be prepared and used in battles to help defeat the most grueling enemies. Using a key strengthens a character for a certain amount of time, while also reducing the cooldown time for all actions to zero, allowing you to continuously use skills and attacks! Keys can also be used throughout the game’s evolved synthesis system to help Ryza craft more powerful items than ever before. By placing materials in a material ring, Ryza will be able to synthesize special items, then using a key to improve the level of the recipe, Ryza will be able to not only improve the quality of the item, but also increase the number of creations ! Through the new “Link Morph” skill, Ryza will be able to add certain effects to items that previously couldn’t be added, while some items will feature a “super feature”, allowing for the creation of even stronger items! Thanks to all these new features, Ryza will be able to create extremely specialized items, never seen before. KOEI TECMO Europe previously revealed that it will release two special edition versions of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key: a Premium Box and a Special Collection Box, available exclusively through the KOEI TECMO Europe Online Store. The Premium Box version of the game includes an Art Book, a B2 fabric poster with original artwork, a set of two illustrated clear files, a mini acrylic charm for the character, an Early Access DLC costume for Ryza, and a copy of the game all enclosed in a beautiful collector’s box. The must-have Special Collection Box version of the game features everything from the Premium Box version, plus an original keychain, an A1 scroll with original artwork, a selection of acrylic charms featuring the cover art of each game in the trilogy, and a set of twelve picture cards. These products are now available for preorder. Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key also offers an early purchase bonus. Anyone who purchases a physical or digital copy of the game within two weeks of launch will be able to download a special set of seven Summer Look costumes. These costumes may be available for purchase at a later date. For more information about Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Keytake a look at the official siteput “Like” on www.facebook.com/koeitecmogames and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @koeitecmoeurope.

Source: KOEI TECMO Europe