Koei Tecmo has announced the sales totaled so far by Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key And Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipseequal to 190,000 copies and 120,000 copies respectively: more than fair results, considering the nature of these two products.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is in fact the final episode of a jRPG trilogy now quite popular among fans of the genre, but which remains a highly niche title compared to much more famous productions. Have you read our review of Atelier Ryza 3?

An entirely similar argument can be made for the Fatal Frame 4 remaster, a survival horror undoubtedly endowed with a great atmosphere and very fascinating references for fans of horror stories and Japanese folklore, but still the re-edition of a game that already did not shine at the time for its technical qualities. More details in the Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse review.

Koei Tecmo has also revealed the sales recorded so far from Winning Post 10the last chapter of a simulation series dedicated to horse racing, which totaled 70,000 copies.