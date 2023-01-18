KOEI TECMO GAMES And TASTE announce a postponement of the release date of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Keyoriginally planned for the February 22nd in Japan and February 24th in the rest of the world. The new release date is set at March 23rd for Japan and March 24th for the remaining regions.

Junzo Hosoiproducer of the title, said that the additional time will be needed to polish and apply the finishing touches to the game.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Below is the message from the producer.

We apologize for this delay to all those who have been eagerly awaiting the release of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.

To make this game a worthy ending for Ryza and his companions, we have faced challenges such as adventuring in a vast open field and graphics that express the charm of these characters to the fullest.

Our team will be taking this extra time to put the finishing touches together so that we can offer all of you who have followed the series the best possible experience in this culmination of the adventures of Ryza and her friends.

We are further improving the game to make your wait worth it, so we appreciate your patience in waiting a little longer until the game releases.

—Junzo Hosoi, producer

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES