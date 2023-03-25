From now Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key is available in shops for PS5, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch and to celebrate Koei Tecmo has released the launch trailerwhich you can view in the player below.

New chapter in Gust’s long series of fantasy JRPGs, in Aelier Ryza 3 the protagonist and her companions will set off on an adventure to explore a mysterious archipelago to find the “roots of alchemy” where players will meet well-known faces from the series. The adventures of Ryza and associates will also soon become an anime, which will be aired in Japan this summer.

On the pages of Multiplayer.it you will find our review of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key, in which Simone Pettine states:

“Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is the definitive chapter of a series that has been steadily growing in recent years; a conclusion worthy of the name, narratively rich and compelling, content worthy of praise. All that you have seen in the past has been either slightly refined or in any case enriched; where it was no longer possible to innovate, a new mechanic was used – that of the keys – which may not even be used, but in any case guarantee a fresh approach both to fights and alchemy. The game map, literally immense and divided into various regions, will require a patient approach, and the use of all the appropriate tools (ropes, objects for breathing underwater, mounts, winged boots) that Ryza will unlock one after the other, patiently. The dated technical sector and the often unconvincing animations remain. But in short, many things have been forgiven in Ryza: he will forgive c certainly this too.”