KOEI TECMO GAMES And TASTE they announced that Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key has entered the Gold phase, i.e. its development is officially completed and the software is ready to be put into production in time for the release date.

We remind you that the new release date of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is set for March 23rd in Japan and March 24th for the rest of the world. The platforms on which the game will be available are PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu