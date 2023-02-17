KOEI TECMO GAMES And TASTE they announced that Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key has entered the Gold phase, i.e. its development is officially completed and the software is ready to be put into production in time for the release date.
We remind you that the new release date of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is set for March 23rd in Japan and March 24th for the rest of the world. The platforms on which the game will be available are PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.
＼🎊 開発完了🎊／
このたび『ライザのアトリエ３』は開発を完了しました🙌🎉
約1か月後にはみなさまにお届けできますので、あと少しお待ちくださいね♪予約がまだのォ方斫♪約がまだのォ方に
（「お疲れさま」「待ってるよ」のいいねをもらえると喜びます☺️）#ライザ３ 3/23発売https://t.co/loFQgaMBAL pic.twitter.com/5C2CGT2Fqx
— 「アトリエ」シリーズ公式@ライザ3 3/23発売&マリーリメイク発売決定！ (@GustAtelierPR) February 17, 2023
Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu
