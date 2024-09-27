During the Tokyo Game Show 2024 the study TASTE Of KOEI TECMO he announced Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian. The game will be released during 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Set in the universe of the mobile title Atelier Reslerianathe game will be completely offline and will see the presence of new protagonists and a unpublished story.

While waiting to find out more, let’s enjoy the announcement trailer. Happy viewing!

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian – Trailer

Source: GUST, KOEI TECMO away Gematsu