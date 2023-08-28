KOEI TECMO has released a new trailer and tons of details for Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator. Developed in collaboration with Akatsuki Games, the title will have two protagonists. In addition to the previously announced Resna Sternenlichtwho will be voiced by Saho Shirasu, the mysterious will also be there Valeriavoiced by Manami Numakura.

To the cast of original characters are also added Heidivoiced by Naomi Oozora Flock Cerhavoiced by Yuko Ono, e LanzeDachvoiced by Katsuyuki Konishi. Within this new chapter we will also be able to meet some of the most beloved protagonists of the previous Ateliers, at the moment the confirmed characters are:

Monica – Voiced by: Aya Suzuki

Ayesha – Voiced by: Marina Inoue

Marion – Voiced by: Kana Ueda

Ryza – Voiced by: Yuri Noguchi

Shallistera – Voiced by: Kotori Koiwai

Escha – Voiced by: Rie Murakawa

Logy – Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa

Firis – Voiced by: Kaede Hondo

Keithgriff – Voiced by: Jouji Nakata

Totori – Voiced by: Kaori Nazuka

Rorona – Voiced by: Mai Kadowaki

Vayne – Voiced by: Akira Ishida

Judie – Voiced by: Rie Kanda

Iksel – Voiced by: Shinnosuke Tachibana

Esty – Voiced by: Rina Satou

Raze – Voiced by: Daisuke Ono

This new chapter will maintain the classic structure of the saga, with exploration, collection of materials and combat. The progress of the main story will not be tied to Stamina usage, which is why we will be able to continue it without having to be afraid to consume it. They will be present within the game over 100 alchemical recipeswhich can be obtained both during the story and by completing the specific storylines of each character.

In battle the key to success will be obtaining the Effect Panel, which will guarantee us useful effects to easily eliminate any enemy. Leveraging i Burst Panel we will also be able to unleash the very powerful Burst attacks. The materials can either be collected by completing a dungeon, or by purchasing them in shops and also by exploiting the Score Battles. These are battles with specific objectives that will guarantee us extraordinary rewards, the higher our final score will be.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator will be available in Japan during 2023 on PC and on iOS and Android devices. Good vision!

Source: KOEI TECMO Street Gematsu