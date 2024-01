KOEI TECMO GAMES, GUST and Akatsuki Games announce that the version PC Of Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator is available now on Steam in Japan.

The title was originally launched on smartphones iOS And Android in September and will also arrive in the West later this year on the same platforms, PC, mobile phones and tablets.

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu