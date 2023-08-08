KOEI TECMO, TASTE And Akatsuki Games they announced Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Liberator of the Polar Night. The title will be released in Japan during 2023 on PC and mobile devices, at the moment there is no information regarding a possible Western release. Starting today, you can pre-register via the official site of the game.

The technical cast of this new chapter sees Takahiro in charge of the script, while Shinichi Yoshiike will oversee the project. The character design will instead be made by Umiugeso And tokki.

This new chapter is set in Lantana, a kingdom that thrived on alchemy in the past. However, alchemy has since been lost, and no one remembers it anymore. The protagonist Resna he dreams of being able to unearth the secrets of alchemy, and to do so he decides to venture towards the legendary land known as “The Continent of the End”.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Liberator of the Polar Nightwishing you a good vision as always!

